RMZ offers Chevron Global Technology and Services Private Limited 0.3 million sqft of commercial space to set up its GCC, ‘ENGINE’, in Bengaluru. The project is valued at $1 billion and includes options for future expansion.
“India is becoming the new epicenter for GCC expansion, as these companies seek sophisticated, tech-powered workspaces ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 sq. ft,” said Thirumal Govindraj, CEO of RMZ Office and RMZ NXT.
Office rentals in India are 50 per cent lower than in any other Asian market, and the country has managed to attract $14 billion in investments. As of 2024, India hosts around 2,100 GCCs, reflecting a 31 percent increase from 2023. The demand for these spaces is projected to soar to 30-35 million sq. ft. by 2025, driven by established enterprises looking for multifunctional hubs and emerging players requiring cutting-edge infrastructure, he added.
Currently, RMZ Corporation has 21 million sq. ft. of office projects in various stages of construction and plans to add another 30 million sq. ft. of office space in the next two to three years, expanding its office portfolio to 50 million sq. ft. in six cities.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.