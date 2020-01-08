Real Estate

SBI launches ‘guarantee’ plan for home buyers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG) to safeguard home buyers financially by issuing guarantee for completion of projects to customers availing SBI Home Loans.

India’s largest bank, in a statement, said with RBBG, customers will be able to secure their investment in the ongoing home projects financed by the bank. RBBG will focus on affordable housing segment with home prices of up to ₹2.50 crore in seven cities initially, it added.

Under this product, reputed builders fulfilling the prescribed criteria, including Star rating and CIBIL score, can avail loan between ₹50 crore to ₹400 crore.

The bank said home buyers can choose their home from SBI-approved projects in seven cities with complete trust and transparency.

Published on January 08, 2020
real estate
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kolkata adds 6 million sqft of commercial space in H2 2019