Showcasing the latest in construction, allied sectors under one roof

The construction and allied sector is responsible for propelling India’s overall development and the government's focus in this sector has paved the way for policies that help create world class infrastructure.

The Indian construction equipment industry’s revenues are estimated by experts to exceed $22 billion by 2020. Matching the ever new technologies and innovations to the changing aspirations of users has become the order of the day.

Construction, Architecture and Interiors — the three aspects of real estate development — are undergoing a sea change with consumers demanding newer products and services.

Going green

Building materials are trending towards newer and eco-friendly technologies, prompting designers to go back to the drawing board and re-shaping the way they build.

Designers are now wary of materials that can affect our health, and increasingly safe and non-toxic products are gaining acceptance. Environment-friendly ‘green building’ concepts are finding favour amongst consumers.

Architecture, or the art of creating living spaces, is emerging as a major force.

The BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019, organised along with IAds and Events, is an ideal platform that brings together players from Construction, Architecture and Interiors sectors. It enables participants to showcase their best creations, users to discover innovative products and services, and in an exchange of ideas in the areas of construction, architectural and interior design.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals.

This year the brand CAI EXPO is being organised across five cities — Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Goa. The Hyderabad event was a great success with 7,000 walk-ins while in Chennai it was even better at 8,500 walk-ins.

The BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019 is an annual event that has been conceptualised and executed by IAds & Events group. K Lite Industries, which is the ‘powered by’ sponsor of the event, believes that CAI is a platform that offers opportunities to its clients to exhibit and create a name for themselves in the global market. Kamai Elevators is the co-sponsor of the event.

CAI partners

Recognising the value that CAI EXPO brings to the industry segment, various professional trade bodies have associated themselves with this year’s event. This association is also expected to offer benefits to the respective members and the trade communities. Partners are Indian Association of Structural Engineers, Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CREDAI – Coimbatore, Ready Mixed Concrete Manufacturers’ Association, Women Entrepreneurs India, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers, National Academy of Construction, and Tamil Nadu Construction Engineers and Contractors Association.

For more details visit www.cai-expo.com or contact Helpline numbers 8056867577 and 98400 14711.