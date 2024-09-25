Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL), a leading real estate developer in South India and part of the Shriram Group, has launched a new project under the ‘Codename - Pudhiya Chennai’, an apartment project in the Thirumazhisai neighbourhood of Chennai.
Located in the rapidly growing West Chennai corridor, this RERA-approved development offers a total saleable area of 1.1 million sq ft (msf) and has a revenue potential of around ₹550 crore to ₹600 crores, says a release.
The property is located near key transit points, including the Thirumazhisai Metro Station, the New Mofussil Bus Terminus, the Chennai-Bangalore Expressway, and the upcoming Parandur Airport.
“With its strategic proximity to major transport hubs and expanding infrastructure, we are confident that this project will deliver long-term value and strong appreciation, ensuring our customers a highly rewarding investment, said Vivek Venkateswar, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Shriram Properties Ltd.
SPL has delivered 44 projects with a saleable area of 24.4 msf, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai and in recent years at Kolkata. It has a development pipeline comprising of 42 projects with an aggregate development potential of 42.1 msf, as of June 30, 2024.
