Shriram Properties posts ₹13.2 cr profit in Dec qtr

Shriram Properties has posted a net profit of ₹13.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.
It had posted a net loss of ₹27.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Total income, however, fell to ₹130.12 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹161.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
This is the first quarterly result of Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties after it got listed on the stock exchanges.
Published on
February 15, 2022
