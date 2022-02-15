hamburger

Real Estate

Shriram Properties posts ₹13.2 cr profit in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 15 | Updated on: Feb 15, 2022

Shriram Properties has posted a net profit of ₹13.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

It had posted a net loss of ₹27.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total income, however, fell to ₹130.12 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹161.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This is the first quarterly result of Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties after it got listed on the stock exchanges.

Shriram EPC Ltd
Quarterly Results

