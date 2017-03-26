Shriram Properties to invest ₹15,000 cr in realty projects

Shriram Properties will invest ₹15,000 crore over the next 7-8 years for the development of around 30 ongoing projects, largely residential, across six major cities.

The Chennai-based real-estate arm of financial giant Shriram Group has also decided to focus on affordable housing after the government’s decision to accord infrastructure status to this segment as well as provide other tax sops and interest subvention to home buyers and builders.

“We have completed and delivered about 15 million sqft, and are currently developing 25-30 projects comprising 60 million sqft area in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag, Coimbatore and Kolkata,” said MD M Murali.