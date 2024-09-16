With over 30 million square feet of forthcoming housing inventory, of which 16 million square feet will be delivered over the next two years, Signature Global is confident of meeting the housing demand and becoming a significant player in the National Capital Region.

The real estate developer, which is focused on Delhi, Noida and Gurugram is targeting collections of ₹3800 crore in the current fiscal year and will take that to ₹6000 crore in FY26 and reduce its debt to negligible levels, Founder and Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal told businessline.

The company is targeting sales of ₹10,000 in FY25 and has already achieved 31 per cent of that in the first quarter of the year.

While many developers are spreading their wings and diversifying geographically, Aggarwal feels that the NCR offers significant opportunities, since there are very few developers there.

“I believe there are a lot of untold stories in Gurugram and surrounding areas, which will be unlocked in the near future,” Aggarwal said, adding that many of the developers who were active earlier had gone out of existence.

Its inventory pipeline has a gross development value of ₹50,000 crore.

Affordable housing

Signature Global started out with building affordable homes, then it diversified into mid-income homes and is now building premium houses. Aggarwal said affordable homes were not viable unless the government changed the price structure and made more incentives available.

In the current fiscal year, it plans to spend up to ₹1500 crore on land acquisitions. The company does not believe in the joint development model, and all its projects are on land acquired by it.

With an average ticket size in the range ₹14,000-15000 per square foot, the company generates a profit margin of 40-45 per cent. It has guided for a 35 per cent EBITDA margin in the current year. Aggarwal said the price increases taken by the company would be in keeping with the average wage increases in the economy to ensure that its homes remain affordable to people.