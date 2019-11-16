SJR Primecorp plans Capex spend of Rs 500 crore this fiscal

SJR Primecorp, a Bengaluru-based real-estate developers, which launched the Blue Waters apartment project with The Oyster Club, is now planning to launch more project targeted at mid and upper mid-segment.

Vijay Reddy, Managing Director, SJR Primecorp said the company is planning to take up development of around three million square feet mainly in residential and commercial projects.

“We are planning a capital expenditure close to Rs 500 crore this financial year which will be internal accruals and debt borrowings,” he added.

The company is an offshoot of infrastructure-focused SJR group established in 1973. SJR Primecorp was incorporated in 2010 with a mandate to build design-led commercial and residential projects.

Reddy talking about Blue Waters project said “The total project investment is Rs 600 crore and the entire project is expected to be completed by mid of 2020.”

“We launched The Oyster Club. It was launched by actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The club is equipped with all amenities and is designed to take care of all leisure needs of the residents of Blue Waters,” he added.