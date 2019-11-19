Smartworks signs India’s largest co-working space deal in Pune

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
Smartworks, India’s leading agile workspace provider for large enterprises has leased 500,000 sq ft space in an upcoming project Amar Pristine Eighty-Three (AP83) in Koregaon Park, Pune with Amar Builders, and Pristine Properties.
The facility will be operational by 2021, said a press statement by Smartworks.
“AP83 is the largest deal in terms of space signed by any co-working space provider in India. The facility is strategically located in a prestigious hub for the eastern commercial market of the city with excellent connectivity from all modes of local transport to the airport, railway station, and the proposed metro station” the press release added. The project offers one the largest floor plates within the micro-market.
Smartworks has over 6,000 seats across four facilities in Pune with over 90 per cent occupancy; AP83 will be its fifth facility in the city.
Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks, said, “We have received an incredible response from Pune, and with robust office space demand, we believe the city is all geared up to lead the next wave of growth. This new facility will add to our growing portfolio and help us meet the office space demand from the enterprises in the region.”
Smartworks recently raised $25 million from Singapore based Keppel Land – Asia’s premier real estate developer and multi-faceted property company. Presently, Smartworks has 23 operational centres in nine cities, offering a total of about 43,000 workstations spread over 2.3 million sq ft, the press statement added.
