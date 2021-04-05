Sobha clocks record sales bookings of ₹3,137 cr in FY’21 despite Covid

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of ₹3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its sales bookings stood at ₹2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

"We have achieved total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at ₹31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realization as compared to FY2019-20.

"Despite of Covid-19 impact during Q1-21, Gurugram, Kochi, Thrissur and Pune have surpassed their sales performance as compared to FY19-20," Sobha said.

Excluding Bengaluru, other regions total contribution to overall sales volume and value is the highest in the history of the company, it added. In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, sales bookings grew 54 per cent to ₹1,072 crore from ₹694.5 crore in the previous year.