Sobha launches tallest residential project at GIFT City

Sobha Ltd., real estate developer, has launched Sobha Dream Heights, the first residential project of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) – a global financial and technology hub – which is an operational Smart City and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) offering world class infrastructure.

The 33-storey building will be the tallest residential project in Gujarat

Sobha Dream Heights comprises 474 units across two towers, with a total super built area of 524,206.47 square feet. The project offers 1BHK and 2BHK apartments with amenitiesincluding a 3-storey clubhouse with a water wall, cricket pitch, basketball court and others.

Speaking on the occasion, J C Sharma, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Sobha Limited said, “GIFT City has witnessed exceptional growth in the recent times. It was featured among the top three emerging business hubs in the world Global Financial Centres Index 24 (GFCI) in September 2018. So, Sobha’s entry into the Gujarat market with its first residential project in GIFT City is not only opportune but also timely.”

Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City added, “After we witnessed unprecedented growth in commercial developments, Sobha’s residential project will attract people to stay in GIFT City and complete the ecosystem of a truly integrated smart city.”