SpazeOne Solutions, leading co-working space provider in South India, has launched its fourth facility in Kochi at the Marine Drive in Abad Bay Pride Towers. M. Anilkumar, Mayor of Kochi, inaugurated the 4,800-sq ft facility comprising 120 workstations in the first phase. SpazeOne intends to open another such facility soon in Thiruvananthapuram.

James Thomas, Marketing Director, SpazeOne Solutions, said the second phase in Kochi with 130 more workstations will be completed in six months taking the total number to 250. The newly opened facility in Kochi is the first waterfront co-working facility in the State and thus, it will have all other facilities in the premium category, he said.

Target companies

By throwing open a fully-furnished ready-to-plug-and-play facility, the company proposes to target MNCs, shipping companies, and fintech firms, among others. It also boasts the advantage of proximity to the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam and the Cochin International Airport via the Container Road. The new facility can accommodate offices with either 1, 5, 35, 50 or 100 seats with meeting rooms, a conference room, high-speed internet, power backup, a cafeteria, and an entertainment area. Enough parking space is also available, Thomas added. In the second phase, customised private offices will be made available.

Thiruvananthapuram facility

Sijo Jose, Property Acquisition Director, SpazeOne, said the proposed co-working facility in Thiruvananthapuram will come up near the Lulu Mall. The 18,000-sq ft facility with 300 workstations will open in March. Following this, new space will come up in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Mangaluru. The company proposes to invest ₹30 crore for building 1.20 lakh sqft of space in South India during the current financial year, he added.

Post-Covid demand

Post-Covid, companies are taking their workforce back to office and in the new scenario, co-working culture is looking to entrench, a spokesman for the company said. For both established corporates and start-ups alike, co-working space providers offer ease to start in new and emerging markets and tier II cities. Compared to normal offices, these spaces offer value for money, are cost-effective and also flexible to tweak employee numbers either way, as and when required. The sector is also to give a boost to the State’s burgeoning commercial real estate sector, the spokesman said.