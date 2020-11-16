Square Yards Q2 gross profit up 14 per cent at ₹26.5 cr

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Square Yards, which is mainly in property and home loan brokerage business, has reported a 14 per cent increase in its gross profit to ₹26.5 crore for the September quarter.
Its gross profit stood at ₹23.2 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue, however, fell 8 per cent to ₹69.4 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 as against ₹75.5 crore in the same period a year ago, Square Yards said in its quarterly financial and operational update.
Out of total revenue, 94 per cent came from real estate business and the remaining from the mortgage segment.
The sale of properties located outside India, mainly the Gulf region, contributed 47 per cent to the total revenue. Nearly 14 per cent income was from the sale of Indian properties to non-resident Indians (NRIs).
The gross transaction value (GTV) rose 5 per cent to ₹1,537.9 crore during July- September 2020 from ₹1,470.3 crore in the year-ago period.
During the first six months of 2020-21, the gross profit surged 58 per cent to ₹54.2 crore from ₹34.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue was up 1 per cent to ₹136.4 crore during April-September 2020, compared to ₹135 crore in the corresponding period previous year. The GTV went rose 8 per cent to ₹2,892.3 crore from ₹2,673.8 crore.
Square Yards Founder and CEO Tanuj Shori said the revenue is expected to reach ₹320 crore during this fiscal.
Its total revenue grew to ₹298 crore in 2019-20 from ₹220 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Square Yards has so far raised USD 50 million in equity and over USD 25 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...