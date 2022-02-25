Stalin to unveil TN’s ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’ at FAIRPRO 2022

After a gap of two years, CREDAI-Chennai will be organising its exhibition FAIRPRO 2022 at the Chennai Trade Centre from March 4-6. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is expected to unveil ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’ of the State on March 5.

As the residential market has shown recovery, the realty industry is looking to create some excitement among prospective buyers and lure them with special offers at the exhibition. Members participating in the event have decided to offer special ‘lowest price’ to buyers.

“Every builder showcasing their properties at FAIRPRO 2022 has taken a pledge to offer potential buyers the lowest possible price during the exhibition. Customers may choose from a variety of properties and plots by a number of prominent brands in the industry. Close to 70 builders will present RERA-approved properties – villas, flats and plots – with prices from ₹25 lakh and above,” said Arun MN, Founder & Managing Director, Casagrand.

Best time, low interest

Banks such as SBI, HDFC, ICICI, LIC and many others are likely to give special rates, offers and processing fee waivers as part of the exhibition.

Padam Dugar, President, CREDAI-Chennai, pointed out that it is the right time for people to buy their dream homes as prices are competitive and loans are available at the lowest interest rates.

CREDAI in association with Tamil Nadu Construction Welfare Board will launch an insurance scheme covering over 1 lakh labourers. This is an initiative by the government of Tamil Nadu where CREDAI will be participating to ensure all the labourers, whether it is a migrant or local worker, are registered into this scheme.

“This is not just an accident cover but it goes beyond to provide cover and support to the labourers and their family in many aspects including maternity, regardless of which project or builder they are working for,” said Dugar.