Stanza Living opens its doors to distressed migrant workers

Co-living space providing company Stanza Living will offer its residences to people stranded due to the Covid-19 pandemic across 10 cities.

The company has an inventory of 50,000 beds in cities such as Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Indore, Vadodara and Dehradun.

Anindya Dutta, co-founder and Managing Director, Stanza Living, said that the company intends to support migrant youth, who are left stranded or facing accommodation challenges because of reasons not under their control, by offering a place to stay.

Dutta said, “This is possible because a fair share of our residents have temporarily relocated to their hometowns. We currently have enough new inventory for students and working professionals nationally and the ability to create quarantined spaces, with a focus on social distancing. We are offering some of our new Stanza Living residences to any such person/s who needs a place to stay.”

The response to our offering has been quite positive. “We are closely monitoring the situation and in line with the national health advisories have strengthened our on-site cleanliness and sanitation measures, advised social distancing and discouraged visitor movement,” he said.