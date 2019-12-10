Stanza Living secures $5.7 mn debt financing from Alteria Capital

Mumbai, December 10

Stanza Living, a shared accommodation company, has secured $5.7 million (₹40 crore) in debt financing from Indian venture fund Alteria Capital. This is in addition to the $4.3 million (₹30 crore) raised earlier this year, taking the total debt infusion by Alteria Capital in Stanza Living up to $10 million (₹70 crore).

Anindya Dutta, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Stanza Living, said: “The capital infusion will enable us to further increase the pace of our strategic growth across markets through organic and inorganic measures”.

Launched in 2017, Stanza Living has raised total funding of ₹ 70 crore marquee global investors such as Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital, Accel, Matrix Partners and Alteria Capital.