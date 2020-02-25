State Bank of India to e-auction residential and commercial properties

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to conduct a mega electronic auction of commercial and residential properties. The e-auction will take place on February 26, Wednesday. SBI took to Twitter to announce this mega drive and tweeted: "Mark your calendar to participate as a bidder in the SBI Mega E-Auction that will take place on February 26, 2020. Register and get a chance to purchase properties at a much lower rate."
According to the company’s official site, SBI is going to sell the mortgage properties of defaulters to recover the bank dues.
The statement in its official website read: We, at SBI, are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank / attached by Court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions.”
The bank further stated that it had furnished all relevant details regarding -- freehold or leasehold properties, measurement of the properties, and location among others.
* EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-Auction notice.
* KYC Documents - to be submitted to the concerned branch.
* Valid Digital Signature - bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorized agency to obtain a digital signature.
* Login Id and Password– Will be sent to the email id of the bidders by e-auctioneers after the deposit of EMD and submission of KYC documents to the concerned branch.
* Bidders to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-Auction as per auction rules.
Fill in the user ID (registered email) and Password to login on the portal.
After the acceptance of ‘terms and conditions’, bidders have to click on the ‘Participate’ button. Once the bidders click on the Participate button, the application will navigate users to the participation stage (Uploading of KYC Documents, EMD Details, and FRQ (First Rate Quote – Quote Price), etc.)
Bidders are required to upload the KYC / Annexures and proof of EMD by clicking on the link “Pay / Update " And “Upload Doc". After uploading all the required details, bidders have to submit the ‘Quote Price’. Quote Price can be equal to or greater than the reserved value of the property/asset. After furnishing the quoted price, bidders have to click on the ‘Submit’ and ‘Final Submit’ buttons to submit their quotation online.
The bidders cannot make any changes to the uploaded documents or the quoted price after the final submission. If the bidders fail to click on the Final Submit button within the stipulated date and time; they won’t be able to participate in the auction.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...