Students’ housing is new demand driver in Bengaluru realty

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
The recent Budget allocation of ₹99,300 crore for the education sector and ₹3,000 crore for skill development will boost students’ housing or co-living.
“In Bengaluru, apart from the IT/ITES industry, education sector is turbocharging the city’s real estate market,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Property Consultants.
“Every year, the city attracts thousands of local, outstation and expatriate students. In fact, with over 10,000 overseas students, Karnataka has the highest number of students coming from foreign countries,” he added.
For developers, the market has evolved to suit the needs of this demand and existing buildings are being re-fitted out for co-living.
To tap this market Puravankara Ltd has embarked on tapping co-living space. There is a lacuna space specifically for co-living, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director had said.
Over the last three years demand for students housing has been growing at 6.55 per cent in the number of beds in hostels across India. However, it has not kept pace with the increase in student enrolments.
Anuj Puri said “In 2017-18, the total enrolment was estimated at 36.6 million, while hostel intake was 6.5 million. In 2018-19, enrolments rose to over 37 million, while hostel intake continued at 6.5 million.”
At the moment many private institutions like MS Ramaiah have now established dedicated student living spaces. Manipal Education and Medical Group had earlier launched a chain of branded youth hostels offering 10,000 beds through the independent brand Yoho.
“Sensing potential in the city’s student housing sector, Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Yoho for ₹350 crore, helping the company to expand its footprint and add another 20,000 rooms. National players like Stanza Living are also betting big on Bengaluru and have plans to provide 5,000 beds to cater to the city’s growing population,” said Puri.
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming ...
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...