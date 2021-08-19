Sumadhura Group, Vasavi Group to invest ₹1,000 cr in “The Olympus” 44-storey residential towers

Sumadhura Group in collaboration with Vasavi Group has begun work on its 44 storey residential towers at Gachibowli/Nanakramguda in the IT hub and the Financial District of Hyderabad.

The consortium plans ₹1,000 crore investment in The Olympus Project from internal accruals and advances from the customers. Located on a five acre site, the project will have a built up area of 2 million sq.ft with 854 luxury 3 BHK and 5 BHK apartments ranging from 1670 sq. ft. to 3000 sq. ft. It is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

Madhusudhan G, Chairman, Sumadhura Group, said, “While being in the heart of action in Financial District, the project will offer space and amenities needed to relax and rejuvenate.”

Sumadhura has delivered eight millionsqft thus far and another seven million sqft is under construction and five million sqft is under planning stage. It is planning to launch additional six million sqft with an investment of ₹2,000 crore with in next 3 to 4 quarters.