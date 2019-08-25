Sumanth Reddy elected realtors’ body President

Sumanth Reddy Arani, a city-based developer, has been elected the National President of National Association of Realtors India.

He succeeds Irshad Ahmed to become the 12th President of the association which has over 30,000 members. He assumed charge during the two-day NAR India conference which concluded here on Sunday.

He will be in the office for one year.

“About 80 per cent of real estate transactions in the country happen through realtors. We will try to bring in more real estate agent and brokers into its fold,” he said.

Set up in 2008, the association has a presence in 47 cities in across 16 States.

With over 17 years of experience in the real-estate space, Sumanth Reddy specialises in consultation of residential real estate and land acquisition. He was an alumnus of Jamshedpur-based XLRI (Xavier School of Management).