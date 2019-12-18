Sunteck Realty sells 125 apartments worth ₹200 cr

Clean facts
Real estate player Sunteck Realty on Wednesday said it has sold 125 apartments out of the recently launched 225 apartments in Mumbai, generating sales worth more than ₹200 crore.
“Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue SunteckCity which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than ₹200 crore in 18 days from the launch day (in less than three weeks),” the real estate player said in a filing to BSE.
The company said that it sees extremely good sales momentum and is confident of selling approximately 85-90 per cent of the apartments opened for sale, generating total sales worth ₹300-325 crore in a short span of time.
SunteckCity is an approximately 23-acre premium luxury development comprising a mix of retail, residential and commercial.
The shares of Sunteck Realty were trading at ₹414.60 a piece on BSE in morning trade.
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...