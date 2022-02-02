hamburger

Real Estate

Swedish retailer H&M to launch home decor products in India

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022
H&M HOME to be available on its website and through Myntra in March.

Swedish retailer H&M is set to launch its home decor and accessories products such as dinnerware and bed linen in India next month. H&M HOME will be available on the company’s website and through Myntra in March. Later, it will also be introduced in H&M’s existing store in Delhi at Ambience Mall through a shop-in-shop format, the company added.

H&M HOME assortment ranges from bedlinen and dinnerware to diversified textiles, the company said.

“Following a successful year in 2021, we are excited to start the year with the launch of H&M HOME in India. There is a great deal of interest in interiors and design, and our customers have often asked for interior products in line with H&M’s business concept of ‘fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way’. We see huge potential in India and look forward to introducing H&M HOME to existing and new customers across the country,” said Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager, H&M India.

H&M entered India under the FDI policy for single-brand retail in India in 2015 and currently operates 48 stores. The brand is also sold through the company’s website and Myntra. Besides H&M and H&M HOME, the Group sells brands such as Arket, Afound, Weekday and Monki.

H&M HOME was originally launched online in 2009 and it is now available in most of the group’s online markets, through standalone H&M HOME Concept Stores, and via shop-in-shops in H&M stores.

