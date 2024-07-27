Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based hospitality firm, has announced the opening of Lilac Hotels in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, as part of its strategic expansion into pilgrimage destinations.

The property in Kumbakonam, inaugurated by Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director of Tamara Leisure Experiences, is located in the heart of Kumbakonam and situated just 1 km from the railway station and within proximity to renowned temples such as Navagraha Temple, Kalgarudan Temple, and Kasi Vishwanatha Temple. The hotel features 27 executive rooms, 13 premium rooms, 4 elite rooms and 1 suite. The rooms are designed to be large and spacious to accommodate families.

The hotel also includes an 80-seater F&B outlet and offers a menu that includes local delicacies and banquet hall Utsava, designed to celebrate social and spiritual ceremonies with a capacity of 60 people.

“We have especially invested in consistently developing new properties across the South. We are presently committed to growing our presence in key pilgrimage towns. Lilac Hotels, the mid-segment brand of properties in our portfolio, are well suited to serve travelling families and large groups visiting these religious and historic sites. It is, therefore, a pleasure to unveil Lilac Hotels Kumbakonam as the most recent addition to this ongoing expansion. It is Tamara Leisure Experience’s third property in Tamil Nadu and ninth property in India,” Shruti Shibulal said in a statement.

With this new hotel launch, Tamara’s portfolio in Tamil Nadu expands to three properties and nine in India overall. While the group runs a 5-star luxury property at Kodaikanal, being the first one in the state, it launched the second property - a 141-room hotel property – ‘O by Tamara’ in Coimbatore in October 2023.