Tantia Constructions has received a ₹7 crore work order from the Government of Tripura, Office of the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Kailashahar Division, Kailashahar, Unakoli

The contract pertains to the construction of seven residential quarters for Judicial Officers at various grades, storied at Kailashahar, Unakoti District, including internal water supply, sanitary installation, sewage, drainage works, underground tank, boundary wall and internal electrification works.

The company had earlier bagged a ₹68 crore contract from COMT Constructions Pvt. Ltd. It involved the construction work for UNIHOMES-03 (Phase-I), Noida.