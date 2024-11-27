TARC Limited announced today that it has sold 50 per cent of its TARC ISHVA residential project, valued at ₹1,350 crore, just two months after its launch in September 2024. The luxury residential development on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram’s Sector 63A spans 1.35 million square feet and offers four-side open residences with Aravali Hills views.

The shares of TARC Limited were trading at ₹212 up by ₹6.29 or 3.06 per cent on the NSE today at 11.57 am.

Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the project’s success, attributing it to the company’s customer-centric strategy and end-user-driven demand. The company expects to sell the remaining inventory soon.

The TARC ISHVA project features extensive amenities and is positioned as a premium residential offering. The company has established an Experience Center with a Material Gallery and Sample apartments to attract customers looking to upgrade their living spaces.

TARC Limited, headquartered in New Delhi, specializes in luxury real estate development in the National Capital Region. The company has previously launched successful projects like TARC Tripundra and TARC Kailasa.

TARC remains confident in its growth trajectory and plans to continue developing high-end residential projects.