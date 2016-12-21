Tata Housing launches final phase of Avenida in Kolkata

Tata Housing today launched the final phase of its residential project Avenida at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

The final phase comprises of a 26-storeyed tower ’Elegante’ with exclusive 3BHK condominiums ranging between 1,460 sqft and 1,635 sqft. Launched in 2013, Avenida is spread across 13 acres and has a total of over 700 residences.

“With more than 80 per cent inventory sold off in the current phases, the launch of ‘Elegante’ is in line with our endeavour of creating landmark project in Kolkata,” Tata Housing Managing Director and CEO Brotin Banerjee said.