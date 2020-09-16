Real Estate

Tata Projects wins bid to construct new parliament building

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of ₹861.90 crore, officials said.

The L&T Ltd had submitted a bid of ₹865 crore, they said.

“The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building,” an official said.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and it is expected to be completed in 21 months.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The CPWD said the existing Parliament building would continue to function during the entire period of execution of the project.

