Tabreed, an Abu Dhabi-based cooling-as-a-service solutions provider, has signed a deal with Tata Realty to build a sustainable cooling infrastructure at the latter’s Intellion Park in Gurugram.

Besides taking care of designing, and acquiring and installing equipment and technologies, Tabreed will operate and maintain the cooling infrastructure for 30 years.

The firm will invest Rs 100 crore to roll out the project, which includes acquisition of Intellion Park’s existing cooling infrastructure and increasing the cooling capacity.

The master plan for the project features six towers with a builtup space of 3.5 million sq ft.

“We bagged the district cooling system project for the Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati four years ago,” Sudheer Perla, Country Manager of Tabreed India, told businessline in a virtual call.

The project, however, didn’t take off as the fate of Amaravati hangs in balance, with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserting he would make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the state.

The company had signed a Rs 300-crore pact with the AP government to build a 20,000-tonne cooling system for the high court, secretariat and other government offices in the proposed Amaravati Capital region.

Perla says the company’s projects are 15 per cent more energy efficient, offering long-term SLA (service-level agreement) based cooling solutions, which spares the infrastructure developer the hassle of designing, purchasing equipment and technologies from different vendors, installing such equipment, and operating and maintaining it.

“We will help the developer and tenants reduce lifecycle costs and ensure system reliability,” he said.

He said there is a huge opportunity for cooling system projects in the country, particularly in the top six cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

“We are bidding for a CaaS opportunity in the upcoming Pharma City project in Hyderabad,” he said.

The company runs about 87 plants in different countries, with an aggregate cooling capacity of 1.3 million tonnes, covering 400 million sq ft across hospitals, retail facilities and commercial spaces.

Meanwhile, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Tabreed, said there would be a large-scale adoption of district cooling in India as the demand for real estate and cooling grows at a rapid pace.