TCS inks deal with Brigade Group

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a deal for 3.75 lakh square feet office space in Brigade Bhuwalka Icon in Bengaluru. TCS is expected to house more than 4,000 IT professionals and other offices and is expected to start operations in around four months. M R Jaishankar, Chairman and Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises, said: “Brigade Bhuwalka Icon is another jewel in our crown of quality commercial developments. We are pleased to start a strategic relationship with TCS.” Confirming the deal, Vishal Mirchandani CEO – Retail & Commercial, Brigade Group, said: “We do have a large development plan of around 10 million sq ft of corporate real estate which provides a great platform to do so.”