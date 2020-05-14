Real Estate

Telangana to implement self certification TS-bPass from June

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

KT Rama Rao, Industries Minister, Telangana

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development, said that the TS-bPass (TS Building Approval and self-certification system) will be implemented in the State from June onwards.

Following a review meeting, he instructed the officials to be ready to implement the TS-bPass from the first week of June. It allows a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards.

The Minister stated that the TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis. While the officials have been verifying the applications, a few buildings have already received permissions. About 1,100 applications have been received until now.

He also asked the officials to upgrade the required infrastructure and enhance the training for the employees to ensure hassle-free transactions. The Minister also instructed the officials to provide the option of online registrations though Mee Seva centres and mobile apps for citizens to send in their applications as well. A call centre is being set up for any queries.

