Telangana to resume normal registration process of properties from December 21

With the new slot-booking system delaying the registration process, the Telangana Government has ordered the Stamps and Registrations Department to process registrations of non-agricultural properties in the normal method.

The decision to implement an online-based registration process has hit a road block, with people finding it difficult to find slots. A petition was filed in the High Court protesting against the insistence of Aadhaar details by the officials at the time registrations.

After a gap of a few weeks, registrations of non-agricultural lands have begun in the State recently but the shortage of ‘slots’ have resulted in inordinate delays, leading to confusion and inconvenience.

Also, the High Court has asked the State Government not to collect the details of Aadhar of the people who seek to register their properties.

With an objective to “bring in transparency” in land records, the Government had announced that the registrations of non-agricultural properties in the State would happen only through the online window. This, however, attracted a sharp criticism from the Opposition.

“Keeping in view the inconvenience faced by people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the Stamps and Registrations Department to restart registrations from December 21 at all the Sub-Registrar offices,” a senior Government official has said.

“The officials should not insist on advance slot booking,” he pointed out.