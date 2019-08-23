Thailand firm MQDC enters India

Thailand-based real estate firm MQDC is entering the Indian property market by taking on lease 22,000 sq ft from realty major DLF to start its first co-working centre in the national capital, a senior company official said on Friday. Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) develops, invests in, and manages residential, mixed-use, commercial, and hotel projects. “We are entering into Indian real estate market with our first co-working centre named ‘Whizdom Club’ at Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi,” MQDC India Real Estate Director Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy) said. She said the company has invested ₹12 crore to set up this co-working centre.