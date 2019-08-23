Real Estate

Thailand firm MQDC enters India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

Thailand-based real estate firm MQDC is entering the Indian property market by taking on lease 22,000 sq ft from realty major DLF to start its first co-working centre in the national capital, a senior company official said on Friday. Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) develops, invests in, and manages residential, mixed-use, commercial, and hotel projects. “We are entering into Indian real estate market with our first co-working centre named ‘Whizdom Club’ at Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi,” MQDC India Real Estate Director Chulamas Jitpatima (Amy) said. She said the company has invested ₹12 crore to set up this co-working centre.

Published on August 23, 2019
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Flexible space absorption reaches 4.6 m sq ft in India in 2019 first half