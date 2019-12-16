Thane civic body pilots Blockchain tech in property tax

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has completed an interesting pilot where it tested delivery of property tax assessment reports using Blockchain technology.

This will help track late payments, dispute resolution, monitor collection targets, identifying non-delivery of bills, and facilitate inter-department coordination.

“This technology intervention will go a long way toward thwarting fake documents,” Sameer Unhale, Chief Executive Officer of Thane Smartcity and Additional Municipal Commissioner of TMC, said.

VeriDoc Global India, a Hyderabad based start-up, provided the Blockchain platform for implementing the pilot.

“With the successful conclusion of the pilot, we expect that the final implementation of the Blockchain solution will take about two months. We are also working with other smart cities to identify the most suitable use cases of Blockchain for their smart city missions,” Rea Achalkar, Chief Executive Officer of VeriDoc Global India, said in a statement on Monday.