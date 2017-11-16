Think-tank proposes affordable housing to replace urban slums

Mylapore Institute for Policy Research, an urban policy think tank, has proposed a government-CSR partnership for ‘truly affordable’ housing to replace urban slums and provide residential space for the poor.

It is a financially viable model that will rope in developers and efficiently use slum space to provide free housing to residents and additional housing for sale to economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

The model provide for own and rented housing stock, according to a MIPR policy paper.

The Governing Council of MIPR is headed by N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, India Cements. The think tank has been launched with the initial support of the company.

Government lands locked up in slum tenements and vacant temple lands with Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Departments can be used for the projects, according to the report.

With land available at zero cost, registration cost borne by the State government and a higher floor-space index of 3 allowed, projects can be built with funds from corporate social responsibility of private sector. In a slum of about 3 acres, over a 1,000 apartments of 400 sq ft each can be built. With 600 houses given back to slum dwellers, the balance can be sold at discounted prices to EWS segment with adequate margin for developers.

Buyers identified by lottery would be eligible for subsidised borrowings under the Centrally-sponsored PMAY scheme.

At an estimated project cost of ₹95.89 crore, CSR funding can meet about ₹55 crore needed after registration costs met by the State government and sale of 400 apartments, according to MIPR.

Similarly, temple lands can be developed with part funding from land owners and CSR contribution to create rental stock. A plot of close to 2 acres can be used to create 640 rental units which would get a montly rent of ₹6,000. This would mean an annual return of 14 per cent for the land owning entity with break even of seven years, the report said.