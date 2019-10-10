Treda to showcase Hyderabad as attractive realty destination

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
The Telangana real estate Developers association (Treda) plans to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive real estate investment destination in the country.
With the real estate prices relatively ruling low when compared with its peer cities, the Treda 10th property show, which gets underway from October 18, at the Hitex, will present number of investment options for buyers. The key connecting link will be the message that Hyderabad continues to be an affordable investment destination and the prices are lower compared with other similar cities making it an attractive destination.
“This situation will not last long as the office absorption and business is set to grow as the investment flow has increased,” R Chalapathi Rao, President, Treda said.
He said, “This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Treda property show. In the last decade, it has become a benchmark for all the property shows in the city. Our vision is to encourage the growth of the real estate sector, and represent and support the government in framing policies conducive to the growth of Hyderabad and the Telangana.”
Sreedhar Reddy K, Treasurer, Treda, said, “While the city has become a favourite choice for some of the multinational companies, it has also grown multifold, providing services to the global companies.”
The robust infrastructure, availability of talent and the Telangana government’s initiatives have begun to attract a number of companies to the State, especially in Hyderabad .
Treda members expect office space absorption to significantly go up in the years to come. This, in turn, will help boost the residential market. The Treda flagship event is likely to serve as a platform for real estate players to interface with consumers.
