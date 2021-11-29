TVS Emerald offers a limited period finance scheme for Perungalathur home project

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald), the real estate arm of TVS Group, has announced a limited period finance scheme for its newly launched project, Atrium @GreenAcres, a gated apartment housing project coming up near Perungalathur near Chennai.

As a part of the limited period finance called 10-85-5 scheme, homebuyers will need to pay only 10% on booking and 85% of payment after 2 years, on completion of flooring of the purchased unit, or January 2024 whichever is earlier. The balance 5% is payable during the possession of the apartment

This unique limited period finance scheme is launched keeping customer centricity in mind. It will give home buyers payment flexibility as they need not take up a home loan until 2 years, as no demand would be raised. The scheme can be availed till December 15, 2021, according to a statement

“We have launched a limited period finance 10-85-5 scheme to fast track the project and also offer homebuyers a unique value proposition. By opting for this scheme, the customer is not required to take a loan or have a financial burden till 2 years, from the day of booking, thereby ensuring savings on pre-emi of upto ₹6 lakh,” said Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald.

Spread across 2.5 acres, TVS Emerald Atrium comprises 4 towers, 8-storied buildings with spacious 2BHK and 3 BHK apartments, ranging in carpet areas from 567 sq ft. to 845 sq ft. The starting price is .₹49 lakh. Amenities include 10,800 sq ft of central atrium, multi-purpose hall, sit out area, kids play area, badminton court, jogging track, outdoor gym, flower garden, cricket pitch, skating rink, yoga lawn, open amphitheatre, feature wall with outdoor theatre facility.

The project has 2 acres of green landscaping which comprises 3 gardens and 4 parks, with over 1000+ trees & plants.

The scheme of TVS Emerald diminishes the risk of a homebuyer and also ensures that the developer delivers in a timely manner. For first time home buyers in Chennai, this is a unique opportunity which will push fence sitters to finalise their purchase decision. This will certainly appeal to the Investors residing in the International destinations as well, said Siva Krishnan, Managing Director – Tamilnadu & Head - Residential Services, India, JLL.