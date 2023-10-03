TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd, on Tuesday said its maiden plotted development project in Bengaluru has recorded ₹169 crore of sales on day one of the project launch.

According to TVS Emerald, out of the 461 plots that were launched, 442 were sold on day one. The plots range from 500 square feet to over 5,000 sq ft in size and are priced from ₹17.49 lakh onwards. Located in Bagalur near Sarjapur, the 33-acre project ‘The Estate’ is the third plotted development project for TVS Emerald, which earlier launched two such projects in different parts of Chennai.

Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO, TVS Emerald, said the demand for plotted projects has always been strong since homebuyers are continuously seeking ways to shape their dream homes. He also added that many families are looking to escape the congestion of cities and embrace a more serene lifestyle in spacious homes.

TVS Emerald further said that the group has plans to launch more projects in Bengaluru, including an apartment community in Rachenahalli and an uber luxury project on Mission Road as part of its expansion plan. The brand has a total of 2 million sq ft of area under development in Bengaluru.

