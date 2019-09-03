Vaishnavi Group ties up with Katerra for new housing construction technology

Where are the women in the workplace?
Vaishnavi Group, a Bengaluru-based property developer, has joined hands with Katerra, a technology-driven off-site construction company, to introduce new housing construction technology and the concept of DfMA (Design for manufacturing and assembly).
Through this collaboration Vaishnavi Group can now ensure: 50 per cent faster completion time, 90 per cent factory-finished elements, including all in-built mechanical, electrical, plumbing services, 100 per cent off-site manufactured bathroom pods dropped on-site for easy plug and play, close to 40 per cent reduction in pollution through minimised vehicular movement and close to 29 per cent material conservation, water saved through steam curing, design efficiency and factory planning to reduce material usage.
Speaking on the collaboration with Katerra, Darshan Govindaraju, Director, Vaishnavi Group said: “With this collaboration, the quality of construction we are offering to potential home owners at Vaishnavi Serene is unparalleled. This off-site manufacturing technology ensures that homes are not just handed over on schedule, but potentially even earlier with an assurance that quality remains top notch at all times. Further, the impact on the environment is minimal across the board”.
Nejeeb Khan, Head - Design & Brand Strategy, Asia and West Asia, Katerra, said: “Our teams have worked to design, engineer, factory-manufacture and assemble high-quality housing built off-site, eliminating many of the common problems associated with traditional on-site construction. Designed and manufactured with precision, we believe in delivering quality homes through technology, ultimately increasing the speed and quality of delivery, while simultaneously being more sustainable by reducing waste, optimised resource utilisation, and minimal environmental disruption. A prime example of this technology is in action at Vaishnavi Serene."
Speaking on the launch of Vaishnavi Serene, C. N. Govindaraju, founder and Managing Director, Vaishnavi Group, said: “In keeping with our aim of ‘building from the heart’, we have created homes that give people the best use of their space. For instance, our planning ensures that a 1,118 sq.ft. home gives the home-owner the experience and efficiency of a 1,400 sq.ft. home.”
