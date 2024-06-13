WeWork India, a provider of flexible workspace, expanded its footprint in the country by launching its facility - Olympia Cyberspace - in Chennai.

Spanning 130,000+ sq. ft. of space and 2,000 seats across two floors, Olympia Cyberspace in Guindy is the company’s 55th building in the country.

With Olympia Cyberspace, WeWork India seeks to provide innovative and collaborative work environments to meet the rising demand for flexible workspace solutions.

Chennai is currently experiencing a surge in demand for flexible workspaces, fuelled by the emergence of fast-growing micro-markets like Old Mahabalipuram Road and Porur, according to a statement.

Olympia Cyberspace facility includes amenities like event spaces, wellness rooms, F&B markets, and quiet spaces among others. The central location provides easy access to major transportation hubs.

The entry into the Chennai market underscores the immense potential of Chennai’s talent pool, robust IT sector, and flourishing manufacturing base. We have already signed a range of members, such as Wheelocity Fresh, Molex India, Dr. Wamser + Batra India, and H2O LLC, said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

Over the past seven years, WeWork India has built its presence across 8 cities, with over 90,000 desks and more than 70,000 members, indicating the growing demand for flexible workspaces in India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit