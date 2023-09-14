Neo-realty investment platform WiseX has partnered with Integrow Asset Management to introduce India’s first sector-specific real estate portfolio management services (PMS).

The portfolio will be managed by Integrow Asset Management and powered by WiseX’s proprietary technology.

The primary objective of the fund is to empower investors to generate alpha and risk-adjusted returns by concentrating their investments in a diversified multi-cap portfolio within the real estate sector. The CREAM Portfolio, as it’s called, will focus exclusively on the real estate sector, recognising its growth potential and promising investment prospects, said the company.

Ramashrya Yadav, Founder of Integrow Asset Management, said, “The CREAM strategy will provide strategically diversified investment opportunities across listed equities, listed debt, and REITs, benefiting from WiseX’s extensive user base of over 60,000. We believe that the synergy within the Aurum PropTech ecosystem will accelerate technological adoption in the real estate industry and offer our esteemed investors and stakeholders a diverse range of enriched investment opportunities.”

Strong growth outlook

The Indian real estate market holds significant growth potential, with projections to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and contribute nearly 13 per cent to India’s GDP by 2025, as per the IBEF Real Estate Industry report. Additionally, the Nifty Realty Index has consistently outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 Index over various time periods, including the past 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years.

The portfolio selection will encompass the entire real estate ecosystem, encompassing construction materials, real estate developers, REITs, housing finance, and engineering.

“We are thrilled to introduce India’s first sector-specific real estate PMS in collaboration with the industry leader. By merging Integrow’s financial expertise with our advanced technology capabilities, we are offering a service that is unparalleled in the Indian market,” said Aryaman Vir, CEO of WiseX.

To enhance asset evaluation further, WiseX’s proprietary technology will monitor and assess over 3,500 securities, with the top 30 ultimately making it into the portfolio. The portfolio will be actively managed to identify optimal entry and exit points, aiming to establish alpha and outperform the broader market index. The curation process involves real-time evaluation across more than 100 data points and rigorous selection criteria.