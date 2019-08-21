WPP to launch two co-location campuses in India

As part of its global growth strategy, advertising and media major WPP is to invest in two co-location campuses in India.

The roll-out will commence with more than 3,800 people moving into a new Mumbai campus later this month, while a Gurugram campus is to be set up next year.

In a first for WPP’s India offices, the co-location will bring together more than 16 companies under one roof.

Commenting on the new campus, WPP Country Manager for India, CVL Srinivas said, “India is one of the most exciting markets for WPP with great growth potential. By investing in co-location campuses in key cities, we are bringing to life our vision to lead the market as a creative transformation company, and to build a strong, cohesive WPP community.”

“The new campus means our teams will have increased access to each other’s expertise,” he added.

‘Dynamic workplace’

WPP’s new Mumbai campus will be named Bay99, after the city’s historical roots and is also the campus’ postal code reference. It is situated within The Orb, next to the international airport at Sahar, Andheri.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said in a statement, “India represents a region with immense opportunities for WPP. We are committed to building further momentum for our businesses there, through our campus investments. Having modern, dynamic workplaces creates real impact for our people, and enables collaboration and ideas to thrive. We work with some of the most progressive clients and teams in India, and we want to support their efforts in creating outstanding work.”

The new office space comprising 3,80,000 square feet has been taken on a 10-year lease. On-site, staff will enjoy facilities ranging from a rooftop terrace, recreation lounge, library, cafeteria and more.