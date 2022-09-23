Real Time Train Information Service to be installed in more locos in Phase II

More trains will soon have Real Time Train Information Service (RTIS).

At present, RTIS devices have been installed for 2,700 locomotives in 21 electric loco sheds.

As part of Phase-II roll out, 6,000 more locomotives across 50 loco sheds shall be covered by utilising ISRO’s Satcom hub, the Railway Ministry said in statement on Friday.

GPS feed

At present, GPS feed from around 6,500 locomotives (RTIS and REMMLOT) is being directly fed into the Control Office Application (COA).

“This has enabled automatic charting of trains and real time information flow to passengers through COA and NTES integration,” the Ministry further said.

RTIS, which was developed in collaboration with ISRO, is being installed on locomotives for automatic acquisition of train movement timing at the stations, including that of arrival and departure or run-through. The timings get automatically plotted on the control chart of those trains in the COA system.

RTIS also gives mid-section updates with a periodicity of 30 seconds.

“The Train Control can now track the location and speed of RTIS enabled locomotives /train more closely, without any manual intervention,” the Ministry said.