REC to donate ₹150 crore for to PM CARES fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

State-owned REC Ltd has pledged to donate ₹150 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

In addition, REC’s employees will voluntarily contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to aid the government’s efforts to handle the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd) is a Navratna NBFC focussing on power sector financing and development.

