Receiving money from husband for buying family property not to attract penalty by IT Dept, says ITAT

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has held that a woman taking money from her husband to buy family property will not be subjected to penalty by the Income Tax Department.

In the present matter before Jaipur bench of the Tribunal, the assessee, Meera Devi Kumavat took loan amounting ₹9 lakh from her husband Babu Lal Kumawat for purchasing a piece of land. Out of this amount, ₹6 lakh was given by way of demand draft and remaining in cash. It was submitted that cash of her husband remains in custody of the assessee and cannot be treated as loan.

The assessee has also submitted that the cash of husband and wife cannot be separated as it is in joint custody therefore cannot be taken as loan. It was said that in the case of husband and wife, repayment is not mandatory and there is no interest burden therefore it is not justifiable to impose penalty. However, the Income Tax Department did not agree and raise a demand of ₹3 lakh by levying penalty under Section 271D of the Income Tax Act.

What the Section 269SS says

This Section prescribes penalty for violation of Section 269SS of the Income Tax Act which talks about mode of taking or accepting certain loans or deposits. “No person shall take or accept from any other person, any loan or deposit or any specified sum, otherwise than by an account payee cheque or account payee bank draft or use of electronic clearing system through a bank account or through such other electronic mode,” the law says. As ₹3 lakh was in cash, so penalty was raised.

The assessee’s plea was rejected by first level of appeal which Commissioner of the Income Tax (Appeal). It was argued that the provisions of law do not bar genuine cash transactions of loan, but only bar those transactions which are entered with the intention of evade taxes.

After going through hearings and facts, the Bench noted a transaction of purchase of plot of land and construction. It was registered in the name of the assessee and source of such investment is money received from her husband.

“We find that such a practice of registering the property in name of the wife is guided by various family and societal factors besides encouragement of the government for such transactions entered into by female members in the family by way of reduced stamp duty,” the Bench said while emphasising that there is no mala fide intention as sale process was duly documented mentioned payment in combination of demand draft and cash.

Similar case

“We, therefore, find that the assessee has offered reasonable explanation justifying the cash transactions,” the Bench said. It highlighted ruling in another matter where the wife gave money to husband for construction of house and that was held not exigible for levy of penalty.

“We are of the considered view that the assessee doesn’t deserve to be punished by way of levy of penalty u/s 271D for receiving money from her husband for purchase of family property and hence, the same is directed to be deleted,” the Bench said.