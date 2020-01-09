Reckitt Benckiser launches new Lizol for cleaning cement floors

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
Global consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt Benckiser has launched a new variant of its disinfectant brand Lizol, designed specially for cleaning, and removing stains from cement floors.
The company has many variants of the Lizol, which claims more than 60 per cent share in its category, targeted mainly at tiles and marble floors.
Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene Home South Asia, said the company identified a need gap for such a product and its R&D team had come out with its new Lizol.
Lizol cement floor cleaner has a 3-in-1 formula that penetrates porous cement floors, dissolves and eliminates tough stains while removing 99.9 per cent germs and leaves behind a pleasant fragrance.
The product will be launched in four States — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal — with a large proportion of houses with cement floor. The company estimates that by 2020, more than 18 crore homes in India will have cement floors with 33 per cent homes in South India itself.
The Lizol Cement Surface Cleaner will be available in lemon and pine variants and two sizes — 100ml (in reusable pouch), priced at ₹25 and 400ml, priced at ₹74.
If stains don’t go away after the use of the new Lizol for six days, the company offers to pay the money back to the buyer.
