Reconsider decision to increase GST on textiles, handlooms: KTR

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has asked the Centre to withdraw the move to raise Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the textile and handlooms sector.
He appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman not to take the proposal forward in the GST Council meeting, which is scheduled for Friday.
“Instead of waiving off the 5 per cent GST on handloom products and raw materials, the Centre is planning to increase it to 12 per cent beginning January 1, 2022. It will sound the death knell for the industry and lakhs of people will lose their jobs,” he said.
In a letter to the Finance Minister on Thursday, he said that the industry and weavers’ community had organised protests across the country, demanding that the Government withdraw the move.
This sector, which was battered during the pandemic, has not received any relief from the Central Government. “Considering the current scenario, the Centre should extend additional advantages and incentives to the sector,” Rama Rao said.
“As it is, costs of raw materials, yarn, chemicals, packaging material and transportation have gone up substantially post Covid. The increase in GST will further escalate production costs by 15 to 20 per cent,” he said.
If the GST rate was increased, about 15 lakh people would lose their livelihoods, he said.
