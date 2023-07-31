Recykal, which set up a marketplace for post-consumer and ocean-bound packaging waste, has launched a new ‘Circularity Marketplace’ that helps vendors connect with reliable and GST-compliant vendors of recycled materials.

“It will provide a database of hundreds of suppliers of recycled material. Businesses lack access to authentic and high-quality recycled materials, impeding their ability to meet rising consumer demands for sustainable packaging,” Abhishek Deshpande, Co-founder and COO of Recykal, said.

The major problems that they face are lack of access to trusted recycled materials, inconsistent quality and reliability, high costs and complicated procurement processes, and limited transparency and traceability.

. Brands that want to introduce their sustainable packaging range can connect to the recyclers, aggregating channels, material suppliers and sustainable packaging solution providers,” he said in a statement on Monday.