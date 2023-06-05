Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow have decided to collaborate to launch “The Bharat Lab,” India’s first consumer insights think tank aimed at delivering cultural and consumer insights about the people of Bharat.

The think-tank will focus on understanding the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of tier-2, tier-3, and rural regions. It will also focus on uncovering its motivations, its challenges, and its outlook by bringing its story into the mainstream of India’s culture, commerce, and conversations.

Nearly 60 per cent of Indian online shoppers in 2030 will be from small cities. Also about 50 per cent of the recognised start-ups in India are based out of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

“Bharat is the driver of India’s tomorrow. It is home to two-thirds, or more, of India’s population. The growth economy of the future is anchored in the heartland of India. And that is the Bharat we wish to study in depth”, said Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Lucknow. He will serve as the Chief Mentor of the Bharat Lab.

The Bharat Lab will unlock fresh understanding and actionable insights by investigating these hitherto unexplored facets of life in Bharat, the statement added.

“Our ambition is to go deeper than just surveys and numbers at The Bharat Lab. For us, Bharat is not just a consumption statistic; it is a formative cultural force of the nation. Interestingly, Bharat is as much a devoted watcher of Ramayan as it is of Masterchef; Bharat is also a fan of both Mann Ki Baat and Shark Tank”, added Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion and co-Chair of The Bharat Lab.

The Bharat Lab will be located at the University of Lucknow, the epicentre of the Hindi heartland. The lab will be supported by Rediffusion. The Bharat Lab shall provide collaborative opportunities for faculty and students of the University to exchange knowledge with industry.

Sangeeta Sahu, Head of the Department of Business Management, University of Lucknow, added, “We want to answer the most fundamental questions and curiosities about Bharat. What does Bharat eat, drink, and watch? Where does Bharat travel? How does Bharat spend free time? How has the family dynamic evolved in Bharat, and how does it impact the consumer behaviour of Bharat? What relationship do residents of Bharat have with technology and the internet? Who are the heroes and role models of the people of Bharat? There is so much to study”.