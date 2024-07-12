The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) has asked the Telangana government to reduce the stamp duty as it plans to increase the market value of lands across the State.

The Stamps and Registration Department collects 7.5 per cent as stamp duty from home and plot buyers at the time of registration.

“We have requested the government to reduce it as the government is planning to increase the market value of the lands. We have asked for a further reduction of 1 percentage point if the properties are registered by women buyers. Besides empowering women, the move would further boost home sales,” V Jagannath Rao, General Secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, told businessline on Friday.

Cyclical market

Stating that the residential property sales are cyclical, he said that the market faced a long spell of elections Assembly elections in December 2023 and Lok Sabha elections recently. These had slowed down the market a bit.

Quoting third-party reports, he said the appetite for real-estate space in Hyderabad was quite huge. “The reports indicate that 20 companies are looking for 3 million square feet of space in Hyderabad,” he said.

Replying to a question on the impact of scraping GO No 111 (which removed restrictions in the catchment of water bodies on the Western part of the city, he said a detailed Master Plan from the government, which is in the works, would give clarity on the utilisation of land.

The 25-year-old GO, introduced by the then Telugu Desam Government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, was intended to protect the catchment areas around the water bodies that supplied water to the twin cities. Now that the city is getting from the Krishna, the KCR Government had decided to scrap the GO, bringing about 1.50 lakh acres of land for development.

CREDAI (Hyderabad) President V Rajashekar Reddy said that property registrations were up by 12.5 per cent in the city between December 2023 and June 2024.

“During the period, the city witnessed 2.18 lakh registrations as against 1.94 lakh registrations in the corresponding period last year in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits during the period,” he said.

Property show

CREDAI is organising three property shows in three different locations in the city to reach out to prospective home buyers across the city.

While the first showcase of properties will be held at the HITEX exhibition facility at Madhapur from August 2 to 4, the other two roadshows will be held at Shree Conventions at Kompally (August 9-11); and at Land Nagole Metro Station (August 23-25).