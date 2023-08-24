In a bid to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, chemical, cement, and refinery industries, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) will soon move cabinet to fix consumption mandates for green hydrogen.

Speaking at the Bloomberg NEF summit, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said that mandate fixation is in process.

“By and large, we have had the discussions and we have come up with some figures, and we will go to the cabinet soon. We have had discussions with the concerned ministries on this. Most ministries want the mandates to be small to start with, but I want a larger mandate for obvious reasons,” Singh said.

Talking about upcoming green hydrogen capacity, the minister said that India already has 5.8 million tonnes (MT) of green hydrogen manufacturing capacity, which translates to around 37 MT of green ammonia manufacturing capacity under various stages of installation.

“The reason is that our RE costs are among the lowest globally. My cost of setting up 1 MW of solar is about $600,000. So my hydrogen coast will also be the lowest in the world,” he noted.

On consumption mandates, he explained “We amended the Energy Conservation Act, which gives power to government to Lt down mandates for changing the feedstock from fossil to non-fossil. So I can mandate fertiliser’s , petroleum etc. for instance, I can ask fertiliser’s and petroleum that you are using grey hydrogen or get ammonia and certain percentage of that has to be green from this year onwards. Gradually escalating it so that 100 per cent of that is green.”

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore from FY24 to FY30.

The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India a global hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.